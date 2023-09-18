4-Star QB Deuce Knight commits to Notre Dame

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman started his press conference Monday by citing good news, but that he couldn’t exactly talk about it.

That good news was Freeman getting a commitment that strengthens his future quarterback room.

Four-star quarterback Deuce Knight announced his commitment late Monday morning on social media. According to ESPN, Knight is the No. 2 dual-threat QB in the Class of 2025. He is also the No. 90 prospect overall in the ESPN Junior 300.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Mississippi native chose the Irish over Auburn, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama, and a handful of other top programs.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

