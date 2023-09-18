2nd Chance Pet: Mary Sue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Mary Sue!

Mary Sue will turn 2 years old in December. Cooper believes she is a boxer hound mix.

Mary Sue already knows basic commands and can even roll over and shake! Cooper says she gets along with older children and some other dogs at the shelter.

To find out if Mary Sue is a right fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Mary sue or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or you can just stop by the shelter, which is located at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com or follow them on Facebook.

