Scattered showers and cool today as we head into the last week of summer!

Keep an umbrella handy today...
Keep an umbrella handy today with scattered showers on the radar
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TODAY: Scattered light showers, some briefly heavier at times but no severe risk. A few rumbles of thunder possible mid-day, before clearing out late afternoon into the evening. Cooler day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Temps falling to the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. A slight chance of lake effect sprinkles to the far west. Highs around 70.

TUESDAY: Back to normal temps in the mid 70s with partly sunny skies and a sight chance of showers.

LAST DAYS OF SUMMER: Temperatures return to the lower 80s mid-week with lots of sunshine. Enjoy the last days of summer! Fall begins on Saturday with highs still around 80 degrees, then decreasing temps into next week.

