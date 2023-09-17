QB Shrader’s 4 TD runs lead Syracuse over Purdue 35-20

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader rushed for 195 yards on 25 carries, including four touchdowns, and passed for 184 yards Saturday night to lead the Orange to a 35-20 victory over Purdue.

The Orange turned two lost fumbles by Purdue into touchdowns to take a 21-7 lead at halftime.

Purdue quarterback Hudson Card’s 5-yard touchdown run closed the deficit to 21-14 with 4:28 left in the third quarter. Syracuse (3-0) regained a 14-point cushion with Shrader’s 1-yard TD early in the fourth.

A 1-yard TD run by Purdue’s Tyrone Tracy Jr. trimmed the lead to 28-20. Ben Freehill’s PAT attempt was wide left.

Shrader’s 28-yard TD run effectively sealed it with 3:19 remaining The Boilermakers (1-2) turned the ball over on downs at the Syracuse 18 with 1:29 left.

Shrader scored touchdowns on runs of 3 and 35 yards to give the Orange a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.

The Boilermakers trimmed the deficit to 14-7 on Card’s 2-yard TD pass to Deion Burks.

A fumble by Card at the Syracuse 19 killed a Purdue drive. The Orange went 81 yards for the score, capped by LeQuint Allen’s 2-yard touchdown run with 2:34 left before halftime.

Card completed 32 of 46 passes for 323 yards with an interception.

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse: The Orange are off to their first back-to-back 3-0 starts since 1959-60 when led by Ernie Davis. Syracuse started 6-0 last season before losing six of its last seven games.

Purdue: In addition to four turnovers, the Boilermakers had trouble establishing the run game. Purdue finished with just 80 yards on 32 attempts. In contrast, Purdue gave up 271 rushing yards.

ORANGE TE OUT FOR YEAR

Syracuse junior tight end Oronde Gadsden II announced Saturday he will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury, a midfoot injury, in Syracuse’s victory over Western Michigan on Sept. 9.

“With regards to my future and the possibility of declaring for the NFL Draft, I haven’t even begun to think about that, “Gadsden said in a statement on the team’s website. “Right now, I’m only worried about helping the team in any way I can from the sidelines

Gadsden, whose father Oronde Gadsden played in the NFL, had seven catches for 67 yards in the first two games. He set a school record for catches and receiving yards by a tight end with 61 catches for 969 yards in 2022.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Hosts Army next Saturday.

Purdue: Opens Big Ten play against visiting Wisconsin on Friday night.

