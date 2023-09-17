Notre Dame remains at No. 9 in latest AP Poll

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame stayed at No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Fighting Irish are 4-0 on the season after defeating Central Michigan at home Saturday. They have a big statement game coming up next weekend as the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes come to South Bend for a highly anticipated top-10 showdown.

The Buckeyes got the best of the Irish in last year’s matchup in Columbus, which was also a top-10 game. This time around, the Irish are hoping their green uniforms will bring them luck.

There wasn’t much change in this week’s top 10. However, No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015 after picking up an ugly 17-3 win at South Florida. Oregon vaulted up into Alabama’s former position at No. 10.

No. 25 Florida is the only newcomer to the poll this week after upsetting Tennessee. The Volunteers dropped from No. 11 to No. 23 because of their loss to the Gators.

The only team to fall out of the rankings this week was Kansas State after losing at Missouri on a 61-yard field goal as time expired.

Here’s a look at the full rankings:

Georgia (3-0) Michigan (3-0) Texas (3-0) Florida State (3-0) USC (3-0) Ohio State (3-0) Penn State (3-0) Washington (3-0) Notre Dame (4-0) Oregon (3-0) Utah (3-0) LSU (2-1) Alabama (2-1) Oregon State (3-0) Ole Miss (3-0) Oklahoma (3-0) North Carolina (3-0) Duke (3-0) Colorado (3-0) Miami (FL) (3-0) Washington State (3-0) UCLA (3-0) Tennessee (2-1) Iowa (3-0) Florida (2-1)

