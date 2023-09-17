Notre Dame remains at No. 9 in latest AP Poll

Notre Dame offensive linemen Zeke Correll (52), center, and Pat Coogan (78), left, and Joe Alt...
Notre Dame offensive linemen Zeke Correll (52), center, and Pat Coogan (78), left, and Joe Alt (76) react after the team scores during an NCAA football game against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame stayed at No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Fighting Irish are 4-0 on the season after defeating Central Michigan at home Saturday. They have a big statement game coming up next weekend as the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes come to South Bend for a highly anticipated top-10 showdown.

The Buckeyes got the best of the Irish in last year’s matchup in Columbus, which was also a top-10 game. This time around, the Irish are hoping their green uniforms will bring them luck.

There wasn’t much change in this week’s top 10. However, No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015 after picking up an ugly 17-3 win at South Florida. Oregon vaulted up into Alabama’s former position at No. 10.

No. 25 Florida is the only newcomer to the poll this week after upsetting Tennessee. The Volunteers dropped from No. 11 to No. 23 because of their loss to the Gators.

The only team to fall out of the rankings this week was Kansas State after losing at Missouri on a 61-yard field goal as time expired.

Here’s a look at the full rankings:

  1. Georgia (3-0)
  2. Michigan (3-0)
  3. Texas (3-0)
  4. Florida State (3-0)
  5. USC (3-0)
  6. Ohio State (3-0)
  7. Penn State (3-0)
  8. Washington (3-0)
  9. Notre Dame (4-0)
  10. Oregon (3-0)
  11. Utah (3-0)
  12. LSU (2-1)
  13. Alabama (2-1)
  14. Oregon State (3-0)
  15. Ole Miss (3-0)
  16. Oklahoma (3-0)
  17. North Carolina (3-0)
  18. Duke (3-0)
  19. Colorado (3-0)
  20. Miami (FL) (3-0)
  21. Washington State (3-0)
  22. UCLA (3-0)
  23. Tennessee (2-1)
  24. Iowa (3-0)
  25. Florida (2-1)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) dives for yardage as he is tackled by Bowling Green...

No. 2 Michigan pulls away to beat Bowling Green 31-6

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The Wolverines have won 28 of their last 31 games.

College

Purdue quarterback Hudson Card (1) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's...

QB Shrader’s 4 TD runs lead Syracuse over Purdue 35-20

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
In addition to four turnovers, the Boilermakers had trouble establishing the run game.

College

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., left, throws a pass against pressure from Michigan...

Penix leads No. 8 Washington in 41-7 rout of Michigan State, playing without suspended coach

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The Spartans (2-1), who were playing their first game without suspended coach Mel Tucker, struggled offensively through most of the game and didn’t score until backup quarterback Katin Houser had a 4-yard run with 5:48 left.

Notre Dame

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...

ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ coming to South Bend for Ohio State-ND game

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
ESPN’s popular pre-game college football show is coming to South Bend next weekend as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Ohio State Buckeyes in a highly anticipated top-10 showdown.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football...

Hartman shines again in No. 9 Notre Dame’s 41-17 win over Central Michigan

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Sam Hartman now has 13 TD passes through the first four games of the season — a feat that no other quarterback in Notre Dame’s storied history has ever achieved.

College

Indiana's Bradley Archer (82) makes a catch against Louisville defensive back Quincy Riley...

Louisville uses fast start, late goal-line stand to hold off Indiana 21-14

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
While new starting quarterback Tayven Jackson shined in the second half, giving the Hoosiers plenty to like, this loss may prove costly to the Hoosiers’ bowl hopes.

Notre Dame

No. 9 Irish gear up for second game at Notre Dame Stadium

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The team announced on social media that Saturday’s game against the Central Michigan Chippewas is sold out.

Countdown to Kickoff

Buzz Around Campus: Irish fans ready for matchup against Chippewas

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
How do fans feel about the team after passing their first road test at NC State last week? 16 Sports Director Matt Loch took the pulse of fans over on Eddy Street Commons!

Countdown to Kickoff

‘Tight End University’ still holding strong at Notre Dame despite lack of ‘star’

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
While this year’s group lacks a star like in years past, they’re starting to forge their identity under new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker.

Countdown to Kickoff

Mike Golic Sr. talks impressions of current ND team, love for South Bend community

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
One of the most visible Notre Dame football alums of the last quarter century joined Chuck Freeby and Terry McFadden on this week’s Countdown to Kickoff.