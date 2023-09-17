‘Multiple victims’ involved in Saturday night shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are investigating a shooting “involving multiple victims” late Saturday night.

It happened in the area of Philippa Street and Huron Street.

There’s no word on any suspects or if anyone has been arrested at this time.

