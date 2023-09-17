‘Multiple victims’ involved in Saturday night shooting in South Bend

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are investigating a shooting “involving multiple victims” late Saturday night.

It happened in the area of Philippa Street and Huron Street.

There’s no word on any suspects or if anyone has been arrested at this time.

We have a crew heading to the scene to learn more information.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Over 10,000 people celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month at the Goshen Hispanic Heritage Festival.

Hispanic Heritage Festival draws crowd of 10,000 to Goshen

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Hispanic Heritage Month begins on Sept. 15, as that date coincides with 5 Spanish-speaking country’s independence days.

News

The Mishawaka Parks Department gave adults a chance to feel like a kid again at Heroes Park for...

Mishawaka Parks holds first ever Adult Field Day

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Attendees had to be 21 and up but were treated to lawn games, beer pong, and an inflatable obstacle course.

News

Local band Bobby Hunt and the Day Drinkers play at the Island of Blues Festival in Elkhart.

Island of Blues Festival returns to Elkhart after 16-year haitus

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Musical acts included Duke Tumatoe, Billy the Kid and the Regulators, King Solomon Hicks, Bobby Hunt and the Day Drinkers, The Heavy Load, and Q Sonics.

News

Strong offensive performance leads Notre Dame over Central Michigan

Strong offensive performance leads Notre Dame over Central Michigan

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Strong offensive performance leads Notre Dame over Central Michigan

Latest News

News

Adult Field Day Mishawaka Parks

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Island of Blues Festival Elkhart

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Goshen Hispanic Heritage Fest o

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Notre Dame

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...

ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ coming to South Bend for Ohio State-ND game

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
ESPN’s popular pre-game college football show is coming to South Bend next weekend as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Ohio State Buckeyes in a highly anticipated top-10 showdown.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football...

Hartman shines again in No. 9 Notre Dame’s 41-17 win over Central Michigan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Sam Hartman now has 13 TD passes through the first four games of the season — a feat that no other quarterback in Notre Dame’s storied history has ever achieved.

News

Trinity School at Greenlawn hosts ‘Family Fun Day’

Updated: 6 hours ago