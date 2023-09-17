Advertise With Us

Mishawaka Parks holds first ever Adult Field Day

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Parks Department gave adults a chance to feel like a kid again at Heroes Park for the 1st ever Adult Field Day.

Attendees had to be 21 and up but were treated to lawn games, beer pong, and an inflatable obstacle course.

Food trucks provided meals and adult beverages, and the Notre Dame game was streamed on a big screen, so guests didn’t miss the action.

“So we have a ton of amazing parks, and we utilize them all the time for our little ones, which is amazing, but we just kind of wanted today to be all about the adults and to allow everyone to feel like a kid again; get out here, play, have some fun, and do the things that you don’t normally get a chance to do once you grow up,” said Kelsey Smith, director of special events for Mishawaka Parks Dept.

The Best Damn Sports Club of Michiana partnered with Mishawaka Parks Dept. to add even more fun to the day.

