Advertise With Us

Island of Blues Festival returns to Elkhart after 16-year haitus

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Folks in South Bend were wearing green for the Irish, but those in Elkhart were feeling the blues for the return of the Island of Blues Festival.

Taking place at Island Park downtown, this is the first Blues Festival at the park since 2007.

The festival was free to attend, and for just $1, festivalgoers could participate in a BBQ sauce competition.

Musical acts included Duke Tumatoe, Billy the Kid and the Regulators, King Solomon Hicks, Bobby Hunt and the Day Drinkers, The Heavy Load, and Q Sonics.

“We have had so many requests over the decades from people that want it back, people that want a blues festival for just blues,” said Maddy Gordon, events assistant for Elkhart Parks and Rec. “To be able to bring that community together all under one roof or one park, but yeah, we’re doing it for the people.”

The next big event in Elkhart is Waggin’ in the Woods on Sept. 24 at the Elkhart Environmental Center. The event goes to benefit Tracking in the Shadows pet rescue.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 5 in Indiana, Week 4 in Michigan
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
Fathers celebrated in Benton Harbor Friday night
Fathers celebrated in Benton Harbor Friday night
First Alert Weather - Saturday, September 16, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Comfy Saturday; Clouds and some rain Sunday

Latest News

Over 10,000 people celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month at the Goshen Hispanic Heritage Festival.
Hispanic Heritage Festival draws crowd of 10,000 to Goshen
The Mishawaka Parks Department gave adults a chance to feel like a kid again at Heroes Park for...
Mishawaka Parks holds first ever Adult Field Day
Strong offensive performance leads Notre Dame over Central Michigan
Strong offensive performance leads Notre Dame over Central Michigan
‘Multiple victims’ involved in Saturday night shooting in South Bend