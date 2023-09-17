Hispanic Heritage Festival draws crowd of 10,000 to Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off the month-long celebration yesterday, and in Goshen, thousands came out to enjoy the festivities at the 3rd annual Hispanic Heritage Festival.

Each year, the festival grows in size and popularity, with over 10,000 people coming out to show pride in their heritage.

To help put on the festival, The Community Foundation of Elkhart County awarded nonprofit Community Pro-Education $5,500.

The fest featured music, dancing, Spanish horse dancing, and cuisine from several countries.

“You can see by the event, and all those flags you saw, there is just so much pride in where they’re from, and at the same time, you see US flags,” said Goshen City Council Member Gilberto Perez, Jr. “If you go look north, you’ll see a flag of Mexico and United States together, so there’s just an integration of how Latino culture, Latinx culture, and the Mexican culture in these United States is thriving and it’s alive here in Goshen.”

Hispanic Heritage Month begins on Sept. 15, as that date coincides with 5 Spanish-speaking country’s independence days.

The primary sponsors of the festival are the City of Goshen and Community Pro-Education.

