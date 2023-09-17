First Alert Forecast: Isolated Showers into the Overnight, More Sun Tomorrow

TONIGHT: A few remaining showers as the sun sets, beginning to dry out be tomorrow morning. Low 50. Rain chances 30%. Winds N 5-10.

MONDAY: Another cool day with a isolated sprinkles for the early morning, with clouds breaking up as the day progresses. High 68. Rain chances 20% before Noon. Winds N 10-15.

TUESDAY: Starting off the day clear with clouds increasing into the mid afternoon, with slightly warmer temps. Low 49. High 73. Rain chances 20% after 4PM. Winds S 5-10.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll begin our day a bit more mild with temps accelerating into the 80s by the afternoon thanks to south winds. A shower or two could form in the morning, with clearing skies in the afternoon. Rain chances 20% in the morning. Low 56. High 81. Winds S 10-15.

EXTENDED FORECAST: In the late week, temps will remain above average as we round out the last few days of summer. Highs will be in the low 80s through the weekend and for the Ohio St game, so dress light if you are headed to tailgate or the game itself. Temps will begin to fall again into next workweek as the high pressure fades away with highs back near or below normal by mid next week with a handful of rain chances.

First Alert 10 Day (First Alert 10 Day)

