4 injured in shooting on South Bend’s west side

Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after four people were injured in a shooting late Saturday night on the city’s west side.

Police say shots were first fired around 10:30 p.m. near Philippa Street and Huron Street, but police say that was just one of at least five different shooting scenes spanning several blocks in the area.

According to police, the shooting happened as Mexican Independence Day festivities were being held in the area with hundreds in attendance, and hundreds of shots were reportedly fired.

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski told 16 News Now the four people who were shot were badly hurt, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Several nearby buildings and cars were also reportedly damaged by gunfire.

“As an officer, how many of these do you get tired of?” Ruszkowski said. “36 years of doing this, it still makes no sense to me. The complete disrespect for one another, human lives. We had multiple properties shot up, multiple vehicles shot up. In essence, bullets flying through houses and neighborhoods. Four people shot on top of that.”

Police also told 16 News Now there were several burnouts happening in the area leading up to the shooting.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or submitting an anonymous tip online.

