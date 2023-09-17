1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 20-year-old South Bend man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of Dailey Road and M-60 in Jefferson Township. Witnesses told deputies that the driver was traveling north on M-60 at a very high rate of speed when he lost control and ran off the road.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The extent of his injuries is unclear, and his current condition is unknown.

Deputies say they are currently working to determine if alcohol played a role in the crash. The driver was reportedly wearing his seat belt.

