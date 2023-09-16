Trinity School at Greenlawn hosts ‘Family Fun Day’

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The school year is officially underway at Trinity School at Greenlawn, and what better way to get the year started than a Family Fun Day!

The fun kicked off Saturday with a picnic lunch at the school’s athletic center off Ironwood Road. The meal included hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and a popsicle.

And to keep the kids busy, there was face painting, bubbles, and cornhole!

“This year, we were able to combine it with a fun full day of soccer against Elkhart Christian Academy and our Trinity Titans,” said Patrick Kottkamp, executive director of Trinity School at Greenlawn.

The event was a long time coming, as last year’s Family Fun Day was rained out.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trinity School at Greenlawn hosts ‘Family Fun Day’

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

Fans prepare to tailgate all around the city this morning ahead of Notre Dame's matchup with...

Notre Dame fans party across South Bend ahead of Central Michigan matchup

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
Notre Dame fans arrived bright and early to tailgates and watch parties ahead of Saturday's matchup against Central Michigan.

News

Tailgate parties taking place around South Bend - Pt. 2

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Notre Dame watch party at Fiddler's Hearth - Pt. 2

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Notre Dame watch party at Fiddler's Hearth - Pt. 1

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WNDU Vault: Christmas Tree Growers Convention in Walkerton

WNDU Vault: Christmas Tree Growers Convention in Walkerton

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

WNDU Vault: 1986 St. Joe Art Fair

WNDU Vault: 1986 St. Joe Art Fair

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Pet Vet: Hypothyroidism in Dogs

Pet Vet: Hypothyroidism in Dogs

Updated: 8 hours ago

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Moxi

2nd Chance Pet: Moxi

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Kristin Cooper and Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Moxi!

News

2nd Chance Pet: Moxi

2nd Chance Pet: Moxi

Updated: 8 hours ago