Trinity School at Greenlawn hosts ‘Family Fun Day’

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The school year is officially underway at Trinity School at Greenlawn, and what better way to get the year started than a Family Fun Day!

The fun kicked off Saturday with a picnic lunch at the school’s athletic center off Ironwood Road. The meal included hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and a popsicle.

And to keep the kids busy, there was face painting, bubbles, and cornhole!

“This year, we were able to combine it with a fun full day of soccer against Elkhart Christian Academy and our Trinity Titans,” said Patrick Kottkamp, executive director of Trinity School at Greenlawn.

The event was a long time coming, as last year’s Family Fun Day was rained out.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.