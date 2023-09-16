Advertise With Us

Pet Vet: Hypothyroidism in Dogs

How to help your dog if they’re scared of fireworks
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As time goes by you may notice your dog getting a little less active and gaining weight for no reason. Could there be an underlying problem for your beloved dog?

This could be a sign that something isn’t right with your dog’s thyroid. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday morning to talk about hypothyroidism and what signs to look for if you suspect your dog is dealing with it.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

