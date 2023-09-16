Notre Dame fans party across South Bend ahead of Central Michigan matchup

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The lines on Eddy Street were a sign for things to come, as Notre Dame fans showed out all throughout South Bend for Saturday’s matchup against Central Michigan.

Fans arrived bright and early to their tailgate locations, with one being at the Ivy Court Inn and Suites courtesy of McKinnies Realty. The group had the whole experience ready to go with some gameday favorites from pulled pork, chips, and all the sides you could ask for!

And it wouldn’t be a tailgate without the games, from cornhole to testing your strength with the giant mallet!

The tailgate was an opportunity for the group to come out and celebrate with the Irish faithful

“We just wanted to be apart of the community‚” said Jessica Marshall, transaction manager for McKinnies Realty. “Its our first time doing this, and there’s a lot to celebrate. It gives us a chance to meet other people in the community by tailgating and bringing partners together for this event.”

There are some other options around South Bend if tailgating isn’t your style. Some fans made their way to Fiddler’s Hearth to catch the game! The pub is hosting a watch party Saturday starting at 12 p.m., with plenty of food and drinks for all the fans showing up.

“Notre Dame is having such a great year, we decided to amp up the game watch,” said Carol Meehan, co-owner of Fiddler’s Hearth. “The beauty about watching the game here, everyone has the TVs but we have a state of the art sound system for our band. So, the TVs are plugged directly into that, so we can crank that puppy up and it feels like a stadium with the building shaking.”

And with the history involved with the university and Fiddler’s Hearth, watching the game here makes you feel like you’re with family.

“My grandfather was a student and professor at Notre Dame,” said Terry Meehan, co-owner of Fiddler’s Hearth. “He was a member of the track team, he’s pictured there with Knute Rockne as the head track coach. He and his relay team ran in France and won a world record there.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s game at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. EDT. A reminder, the game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

