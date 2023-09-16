Mike Golic Sr. talks impressions of current ND team, love for South Bend community

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the most visible Notre Dame football alums of the last quarter century joined Chuck Freeby and Terry McFadden on this week’s Countdown to Kickoff.

Mike Golic Sr. played for the Irish in the 80s, went on to a nice NFL career, and is now one of the nation’s premier sports broadcasters.

Mike covered a lot in his conversation with Chuck and Terry, including his thoughts so far on this year’s Irish team, his family’s love for the South Bend community, and what he’s up to nowadays.

Chuck: What are your impressions of this current Notre Dame team?

Golic: I think we all got excited when Sam Hartman signed on here. I remember my wife and I were in Ireland, and I think one of his first passes was like a swing pass, and the whole Notre Dame faithful cheered like we invented the forward pass. Like, we’re happy we have a guy who can throw the ball, and that’s something Notre Dame needed. You felt like you were out of a game if you were a couple of scores down, now you feel like you’re right there. You know you have a good running game, you know you have a solid offensive line, and then we flip to the defensive side of the ball needing to get those big plays as well. I know we’ll get into that, but Hartman brings, in watching him and talking to him, just that air of veteran-ism, right? Obviously, he’s been around for a long time. So, just his calm and his poise in the pocket, seeing reads, seeing his mind what he’s seeing, reading the blitz, getting rid of the ball where the hole is in the blitz. He’s just making smart decisions, and one of the best things right now is the zero next to interceptions because we know in the big, big games that’s what’s going to cost you the most.

Terry: How much credit do you think new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker has with Hartman’s success?

Golic: I mean, you’ve got to work in unison with the new OC. He’s been used to a certain offense at Wake Forest for a number of years, and now he has to change that and get to a ne verbiage, which is always like learning a different language. So, there has to be that cohesiveness, and obviously it’s working. You know, Parker has a system that he wants, but you pair it with what your quarterback does best and what they like best. And then you find that happy mesh — it’s some things that Parker maybe wanted to do but doesn’t, and some things Hartman maybe wanted to do but doesn’t. You find that mesh, but it mostly leans to the quarterback and making sure he’s comfortable with the plays that you’re calling.

Chuck: As busy as you are with football season, you and your family have always made a point of coming back here and being active in this community. Why?

Golic: Because Notre Dame to us is family. Between my brothers coming here, all my kids going here — two playing football, one swimming. And my wife going to Saint Mary’s, her sister going to Saint Mary’s. So, we never put any pressure on the kids, right? We didn’t brainwash them at all. I did tell them, ‘Go wherever you want, go where you’re comfortable as long as it’s not USC.’ I said, ‘We just can’t do that.’ But it has always been home to us, it’s always family to us. So, we have a place right on Notre Dame Avenue. The kids like to come back now, grandkids are on the scene as well. So, the golf cart that I had, which is a four-seater I got back in 2008, is soon going to become a six-seater since I have to have more seats occupied. But this will always be home to us, always be a gathering point for our family as it continues to grow. That’ll never change. We love this place.

Terry: Mike, I survived 25 years anchoring with my sister, and it was a wonderful experience. Noe, you have a show with your son, Mike Golic Jr. How is that going, and where can we find that show?

Golic: Well, the expectation with you and your sister is there’s friendly barbs, right? Because it’s a brother-sister thing. Father and son, I expected Mike (Jr.) to kind of bend the knee a little bit. ‘Oh father, you’ve been doing this forever. What words of wisdom can you give me? What do I need to heed?’ None of that! Just rips my opinion right away, just doing his thing. But he’s fantastic. There is absolutely nothing, as you found out, like working with family. We’re both with DraftKings now. DraftKings is breaking out into a sports network as well, not just gambling. We’re on Samsung TV Plus, DraftKings YouTube Channel, DraftKingsNetwork.com, and it’s going to just keep growing. It’s a different world out there. Remember radio, guys? Now, I talk into a microphone, and I have no idea where it’s getting distributed anymore, but it doesn’t change the fact that I just talk into the microphone. But doing a show with my son, doing a show with one of my kids is the greatest joy I’ve had.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Central Michigan at Notre Dame

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
This week, we asked you who you think has been the MVP of Notre Dame’s defense so far this season.

Countdown to Kickoff

Since 2017, the stadium’s video board has been like the 12th man — energizing the crowd and...

‘Behind the Screen’: Meet the crew behind ND Stadium’s video board

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Since 2017, the stadium’s video board has been like the 12th man — energizing the crowd and giving the team that extra spark.

Notre Dame

No. 9 Irish gear up for second game at Notre Dame Stadium

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The team announced on social media that Saturday’s game against the Central Michigan Chippewas is sold out.

Countdown to Kickoff

Pod of Gold Thumbnail

Pod of Gold: Previewing Central Michigan, peeking ahead to Ohio State

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Irish are gearing up to take on Central Michigan this weekend before looking ahead to Ohio State.

Latest News

High School

New Prairie rattles off 3 straight wins after week 1 loss

Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
16 Sports caught up with the team on the eve of their Friday night matchup at South Bend Saint Joseph to find out what’s clicking now.

Notre Dame

Freeman focused on ‘winning the moment’ against Central Michigan

Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman says the team is focused on this week and making sure there's no chance of a letdown.

Notre Dame

Confidence high for No. 9 Irish after 3 big wins to begin season

Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Notre Dame’s average margin of victory so far is more than five touchdowns after picking up big wins over Navy, Tennessee State, and NC State.

Notre Dame

North Carolina State's Juice Vereen (11) tried to avoid the tackles of Notre Dame's DJ Brown...

Irish defense locked in ahead of Central Michigan game

Updated: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
With five picks through three games, the Irish are now tied for the third-most interceptions in the country.

College

Bethel men’s soccer adds star to kit to represent first national title

Updated: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
16 Sports asked the team what it meant to represent the small, yet strong, Bethel community and put a star on their kit for the first time.

Notre Dame

Want us to report from your game day tailgate? Tell us why!

Updated: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
This Notre Dame football season, we want to salute the team’s biggest fans in Michiana!