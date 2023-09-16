Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Central Michigan at Notre Dame

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s time to reveal how you voted in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll.

This week, we asked you who you think has been the MVP of Notre Dame’s defense so far this season.

Here’s how you responded:

  • Jack Kiser: 45%
  • Howard Cross III: 11%
  • Thomas Harper: 4%
  • Cam Hart: 11%
  • Someone else: 29%

As always, thank you for participating in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll! Be sure to watch Countdown to Kickoff each week during the season for more fan polls like this one.

