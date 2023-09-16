Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Central Michigan at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s time to reveal how you voted in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll.

This week, we asked you who you think has been the MVP of Notre Dame’s defense so far this season.

Here’s how you responded:

Jack Kiser: 45%

Howard Cross III: 11%

Thomas Harper: 4%

Cam Hart: 11%

Someone else: 29%

