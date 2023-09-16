Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 5 in Indiana, Week 4 in Michigan
(WNDU) - It’s Friday night, and we’ve officially reached the halfway mark of the high school football regular season in Indiana!
Our teams in Michigan aren’t far behind, as they took part in their fourth week of games.
Here’s a look at the scores involving our local teams in Indiana and Michigan:
INDIANA
New Prairie 29, South Bend Saint Joseph 26
Penn 21, Elkhart 0
Marian 13, Adams 6 (OT)
Riley 46, Indianapolis Washington 6
Knox 37, John Glenn 8
Jimtown 35, Bremen 24
Washington 48, Clay 6
Mishawaka 42, Plymouth 7
Warsaw 45, NorthWood 21
Northridge 43, Goshen 6
Concord 52, Wawasee 0
Lake Central 17, LaPorte 12
Merrillville 17, Michigan City 0
LaVille 36, Caston 6
North Judson 21, Winamac 8
Triton 58, Culver 6
Tippecanoe Valley 59, Culver Academies 28
West Noble 38, Fairfield 8
Lakeland 38, Angola 37
Churubusco 52, Prairie Heights 7
West Central 68, North Newton 6
South Central 55, Hammond Noll 22
Rochester 44, Lewis Cass 6
North Miami 24, Whitko 19
Hanover Central 47, Kankakee Valley 7
MICHIGAN
Lakeshore 42, Battle Creek Central 14
St. Joseph 27, Battle Creek Lakeview 21
Benton Harbor 34, Buchanan 27
Berrien Springs 26, Brandywine 12
Dowagiac 39, Parchment 14
Edwardsburg 28, Three Rivers 0
Niles 50, Otsego 8
Sturgis 49, Plainwell 14
Cassopolis 2, Hartford 0 (Forfeit)
White Pigeon 46, Comstock 0
Centreville 46, Decatur 0
Watervliet 18, Coloma 16
Constantine 27, Schoolcraft 21
8-Player Games
Marcellus 51, Lawrence 18
Bridgman 28, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 8
Red Arrow Raiders 36, Eau Claire 20
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 38, Twin Cities Sharks 22
Mendon 65, Athens 12
Colon 65, Burr Oak 6
