Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 5 in Indiana, Week 4 in Michigan

(WNDU) - It’s Friday night, and we’ve officially reached the halfway mark of the high school football regular season in Indiana!

Our teams in Michigan aren’t far behind, as they took part in their fourth week of games.

Here’s a look at the scores involving our local teams in Indiana and Michigan:

INDIANA

New Prairie 29, South Bend Saint Joseph 26

Penn 21, Elkhart 0

Marian 13, Adams 6 (OT)

Riley 46, Indianapolis Washington 6

Knox 37, John Glenn 8

Jimtown 35, Bremen 24

Washington 48, Clay 6

Mishawaka 42, Plymouth 7

Warsaw 45, NorthWood 21

Northridge 43, Goshen 6

Concord 52, Wawasee 0

Lake Central 17, LaPorte 12

Merrillville 17, Michigan City 0

LaVille 36, Caston 6

North Judson 21, Winamac 8

Triton 58, Culver 6

Tippecanoe Valley 59, Culver Academies 28

West Noble 38, Fairfield 8

Lakeland 38, Angola 37

Churubusco 52, Prairie Heights 7

West Central 68, North Newton 6

South Central 55, Hammond Noll 22

Rochester 44, Lewis Cass 6

North Miami 24, Whitko 19

Hanover Central 47, Kankakee Valley 7

MICHIGAN

Lakeshore 42, Battle Creek Central 14

St. Joseph 27, Battle Creek Lakeview 21

Benton Harbor 34, Buchanan 27

Berrien Springs 26, Brandywine 12

Dowagiac 39, Parchment 14

Edwardsburg 28, Three Rivers 0

Niles 50, Otsego 8

Sturgis 49, Plainwell 14

Cassopolis 2, Hartford 0 (Forfeit)

White Pigeon 46, Comstock 0

Centreville 46, Decatur 0

Watervliet 18, Coloma 16

Constantine 27, Schoolcraft 21

8-Player Games

Marcellus 51, Lawrence 18

Bridgman 28, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 8

Red Arrow Raiders 36, Eau Claire 20

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 38, Twin Cities Sharks 22

Mendon 65, Athens 12

Colon 65, Burr Oak 6

