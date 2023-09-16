Fathers were celebrated in Benton Harbor Friday night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor celebrated all fathers at a high school football game Friday night.

Present Pillars and Benton Harbor Area Schools Athletics hosted their first ever Dad Night tailgate event.

The event honors the role of fathers and father figures who are making a huge impact on students’ lives.

“I think me growing up with my dad I realize the benefits it brought me and now me being a father I understand that even more, so I just feel like everyone should have their dad. And it’s not always malicious intent that keeps a father away from his family. Sometimes there are barriers and we have to help that father navigate those barriers,” said James Gunter, who is Executive Director of Present Pillars.

Present Pillars is a local organization dedicated to strengthening family bonds, building relationships, and promoting positive communities.

“We connect them with partners, different resources...Maybe he needs community, so just finding out different ways that we can fellowship and get below the surface,” said Gunter.

Their motto: “Healthy father, healthy family, healthy community.”

“When men are taking their place in the community, you see the fruits of it. You see a thriving community. The more we can come in and create that safety and create structure, it really makes a huge difference in the social-emotional wellbeing of our youth,” said Gunter.

