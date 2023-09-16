ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ coming to South Bend for Ohio State-ND game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ESPN’s popular pre-game college football show “College GameDay” is coming to South Bend next weekend as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Ohio State Buckeyes in a highly anticipated top-10 showdown at Notre Dame Stadium.

The announcement was made by the show on social media Saturday evening.

WE'RE HEADED TO THE SHOWDOWN IN SOUTH BEND 🙌



The Buckeyes will meet the Fighting Irish on Saturday and we can't wait to be there! 🌰☘️ pic.twitter.com/CusERzXSW5 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 16, 2023

For those who aren’t familiar with “College GameDay,” the show travels around the country to the top games each week, typically broadcasting from the campus of the school hosting the featured game.

It is known best for its predictions segment at the end of the show when analyst and former coach Lee Corso makes his prediction for the show’s featured game by donning the mascot’s headgear of the team he predicts to win.

It will mark the first time “College GameDay” has come to South Bend since the 2020 season, when the No. 4 Irish upset No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in double overtime.

“College GameDay” was in Columbus, Ohio, last season when the No. 5 Irish lost at No. 2 Ohio State 21-10.

