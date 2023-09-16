ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ coming to South Bend for Ohio State-ND game

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to...
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to mascots from the Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks as he makes his prediction of an Oregon win over Washington in an NCAA college football game during College GameDay's broadcast from Red Square on the University of Washington campus in Seattle. At left is co-host Chris Fowler, and at right is co-host Kirk Herbstreit. ESPN’s “College GameDay” will broadcast from Times Square on Sept. 23, the first time the popular pregame road show travels to New York City. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ESPN’s popular pre-game college football show “College GameDay” is coming to South Bend next weekend as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Ohio State Buckeyes in a highly anticipated top-10 showdown at Notre Dame Stadium.

The announcement was made by the show on social media Saturday evening.

For those who aren’t familiar with “College GameDay,” the show travels around the country to the top games each week, typically broadcasting from the campus of the school hosting the featured game.

It is known best for its predictions segment at the end of the show when analyst and former coach Lee Corso makes his prediction for the show’s featured game by donning the mascot’s headgear of the team he predicts to win.

It will mark the first time “College GameDay” has come to South Bend since the 2020 season, when the No. 4 Irish upset No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in double overtime.

“College GameDay” was in Columbus, Ohio, last season when the No. 5 Irish lost at No. 2 Ohio State 21-10.

