Buzz Around Campus: Irish fans ready for matchup against Chippewas

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish are 3-0 to the start the year and are looking for four straight on Saturday back home at Notre Dame Stadium against Jim McElwain’s Central Michigan squad.

How do fans feel about the team after passing their first road test at NC State last week? 16 Sports Director Matt Loch took the pulse of fans over on Eddy Street Commons!

Is there any fear at all that Notre Dame fans could see a little bit of a letdown from their team this week?

“No chance,” said one fan. “I think we’ve got a stronger team than last year by far. We’ve got a great quarterback. I don’t think there should be a letdown this weekend.”

“Same thing, no chance at all.” Said another fan. “I saw Sam (Hartman) this morning. He looked locked in. There is no chance this is going south. We’re going to win big.”

That same fan went on to tell us where he saw Hartman.

“I was walking out of class,” he said. “He kind of gave me a look. He must know who I am, too. But I saw him. He was looking good. He cut the beard this morning.”

After that, we got back on topic.

“I mean, we’ve got the best team I’ve seen in years,” said another fan. “I have full faith in us to win.”

Some fans think the Irish might be looking ahead at their highly anticipated primetime matchup next weekend against Ohio State.

“Yes, because Marcus Freeman even mentioned him in his press conference,” said one fan.

“He’s looking to Ohio State because that’s where he played,” said another fan.

“And he looked there last year,” added the previous fan.

As for score predictions…

“49-10″

“I think it’s going to be a little bit closer. No, we’re going to kick ‘em. It’s going to be 52-13.”

“I’m going to go with 48-10.”

“38-13″

“45-17″

“I got 58-12″

So, mixed emotions and mixed confidence levels out on Eddy Street Commons. Only time will tell. Kickoff for Saturday’s game at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. EDT. A reminder, the game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

