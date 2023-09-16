2nd Chance Pet: Moxi

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Saturday, which means it’s time for another 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper and Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Moxi!

Moxi is a cattle dog mix. To learn more about her, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Moxi or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. You can also stop by the shelter, which is located at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, head to petrefuge.com or follow them on Facebook.

