16-year-old facing felony charges after bringing handgun to Michigan City High School

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation resulted in a 16-year-old facing multiple felony charges after the teen allegedly brought a gun to school.

According to the Michigan City Police Department, authorities were made aware of social media posts, as well as student tips, about a 16-year-old student bringing a handgun into school on Monday, Sept. 11.

Through interviews and evidence, the investigation revealed that the handgun was brought into school, where it was displayed to several other students while inside a restroom. The student was then taken into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 13, after a brief foot chase.

The 16-year-old is facing multiple charges as a minor, including unlawful carrying of a handgun on school property, pointing a firearm, criminal recklessness, and child in possession of a firearm.

The police department also emphasized and commended the preventative actions of students who made school officials aware of the incident.

