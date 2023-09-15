Viral puppet Duke visits The WNDU Studios!

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular, viral puppet made its way into The WNDU Studios during 16 News Now at Noon!

You may recognize Duke and his grandmother, Granny, from their skits on YouTube, which have been viewed by millions.

The people behind the characters, Brandon Reed and Jannice Williams, talked to Lauren Moss and Joshua Short about how the entertaining skits started. They also unveiled how they’re related in real life.

To learn more about these hilarious videos, watch the video above!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Owner of Kingdom Closet explains store’s mission

Updated: moments ago
|
By Joshua Short and 16 News Now
Charisse Lee talked to Joshua Short and Lauren Moss about the power and purpose of Kingdom Closet, which has seen an uptick in customers, partially due to inflation nationwide.

News

Owner of Kingdom Closet explains store’s mission

Owner of Kingdom Closet explains store’s mission

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

Viral puppet Dukie visits The WNDU Studios!

Viral puppet Duke visits The WNDU Studios!

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

47th annual Nappanee Apple Festival underway

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
The festival kicked off Thursday afternoon, but there’s still plenty to do the rest of the weekend!

Latest News

News

7-foot baked apple pie at the Nappanee Apple Festival!

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

47th annual Nappanee Apple Festival underway

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Crime

Fugitive Friday: September 15, 2023

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

Crime

Reece Misura

Fugitive Friday: September 15, 2023

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Fugitive Friday: September 15, 2023

Fugitive Friday: September 15, 2023

Updated: 2 hours ago

Indiana

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...

Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect want search of his home suppressed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Richard Allen’s attorneys also filed a motion to publicly broadcast future proceedings