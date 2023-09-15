Viral puppet Duke visits The WNDU Studios!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular, viral puppet made its way into The WNDU Studios during 16 News Now at Noon!

You may recognize Duke and his grandmother, Granny, from their skits on YouTube, which have been viewed by millions.

The people behind the characters, Brandon Reed and Jannice Williams, talked to Lauren Moss and Joshua Short about how the entertaining skits started. They also unveiled how they’re related in real life.

To learn more about these hilarious videos, watch the video above!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.