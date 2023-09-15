Pod of Gold: Previewing Central Michigan, peeking ahead to Ohio State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football has a huge game coming up. And it’s not this weekend.

As the ninth-ranked Irish (3-0) prepare to take care of its housekeeping at home Saturday against Central Michigan (1-1), it’s the Sept. 23 matchup with No. 6 Ohio State at Notre Dame Stadium that casts a shadow over the Chippewa’s trip to South Bend.

South Bend Tribune ND beat writer Mike Berardino and columnist Tom Noie are joined on this week’s Pod of Gold podcast by Columbus Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller, to NOT talk about Central Michigan. Instead, Oller helps breaks down the Irish vs. Buckeyes matchup that is expected to have College Football Playoff implications.

This week’s Pod of Gold was recorded live at the WNDU Studios in South Bend, home of the Countdown to Kickoff pregame show before each Notre Dame football game.

Kickoff Saturday against the Chippewas is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

