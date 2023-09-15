Advertise With Us

Pod of Gold: Previewing Central Michigan, peeking ahead to Ohio State

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football has a huge game coming up. And it’s not this weekend.

As the ninth-ranked Irish (3-0) prepare to take care of its housekeeping at home Saturday against Central Michigan (1-1), it’s the Sept. 23 matchup with No. 6 Ohio State at Notre Dame Stadium that casts a shadow over the Chippewa’s trip to South Bend.

South Bend Tribune ND beat writer Mike Berardino and columnist Tom Noie are joined on this week’s Pod of Gold podcast by Columbus Dispatch sports columnist Rob Oller, to NOT talk about Central Michigan. Instead, Oller helps breaks down the Irish vs. Buckeyes matchup that is expected to have College Football Playoff implications.

This week’s Pod of Gold was recorded live at the WNDU Studios in South Bend, home of the Countdown to Kickoff pregame show before each Notre Dame football game.

Kickoff Saturday against the Chippewas is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Martin, 82, reportedly took off from the Dowagiac Municipal Airport at around 11 a.m....
Missing pilot out of Dowagiac found dead at site of plane crash
Michigan issues warning as unwanted seed packages are delivered to residents
Arturo Mendez Luviano
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested after Sunday night crash on US-31
A photo of the crashed vehicle.
Investigation underway after police chase results in crash on M-51
South Bend repossesses Bare Hands Brewery property

Latest News

No. 9 Irish gear up for second game at Notre Dame Stadium
Freeman focused on ‘winning the moment’ against Central Michigan
Confidence high for No. 9 Irish after 3 big wins to begin season
North Carolina State's Juice Vereen (11) tried to avoid the tackles of Notre Dame's DJ Brown...
Irish defense locked in ahead of Central Michigan game