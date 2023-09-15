A perfect summer day ahead before things change for the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TODAY: Some patchy morning fog, then plenty of sunshine today. A few afternoon clouds with highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to start, then increasing clouds by morning. Lows in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds early, then a mostly cloudy day with seasonable highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers, mainly through the first chunk of the day. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

