Advertise With Us

A perfect summer day ahead before things change for the weekend

Sunshine and seasonable temps today
A great summer day with lots of sunshine today
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TODAY: Some patchy morning fog, then plenty of sunshine today. A few afternoon clouds with highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to start, then increasing clouds by morning. Lows in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds early, then a mostly cloudy day with seasonable highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers, mainly through the first chunk of the day. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Martin, 82, reportedly took off from the Dowagiac Municipal Airport at around 11 a.m....
Missing pilot out of Dowagiac found dead at site of plane crash
Michigan issues warning as unwanted seed packages are delivered to residents
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested after Sunday night crash on US-31
A photo of the crashed vehicle.
Investigation underway after police chase results in crash on M-51
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

Sunshine today but things change through the weekend
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 09-15-23
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny and warming into Saturday
South Bend man charged in May crash that killed motorcyclist
Investigation underway after police chase ends with crash on M-51