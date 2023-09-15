Owner of Kingdom Closet explains store’s mission

By Joshua Short and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The owner of a popular South Bend thrift store stopped by The WNDU Studios on Friday to promote her mission for the store and why most of their clothing is only $1!

Owner Charisse Lee talked to Joshua Short and Lauren Moss about the power and purpose of Kingdom Closet, which has seen an uptick in customers, partially due to inflation nationwide.

Lee is asking the community to help by donating clothes, accessories, and other important items to help the store, thus helping the community.

Kingdom Closet is located at 2113 Elwood Avenue. You can learn more about their hours of operation and some of the items they have for sale on the store’s website.

