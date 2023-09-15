Investigation continues into cause of Dowagiac plane crash

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - The search for a missing pilot covered territory near and far before it ended, just two miles from where the plane took off.

The plane left the Dowagiac Municipal Airport around 11 a.m. Sunday morning. That search ended about 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

“There was relief in the sense that we found it, but now we knew that there was a whole other piece to this,” said Steven Grinnewald, Dowagiac Public Safety director. “We were going to have to deliver a specific set of news to a family, and that’s something we don’t like doing either.”

The police chief said it was frustrating to learn - all that time, the wreckage and the body of the missing pilot were so close by in a spot they frequently canvassed.

“It’s frustrating because how many times did we go right by the same spot and we had no idea it was there,” Grinnewald spoke.

The wreckage was in a heavily wooded area behind a potato field, about two miles north of Dowagiac. It was spotted by a Michigan State Police helicopter.

“The FAA was contacted. They did arrive out at the scene, they did their initial look, and what they had to do; they are now doing some follow-up with the owner of the plane as far as maintenance records all these different things,” Grinnewald explained. “NTSB is supposed to come here. I believe they’ve already been out there, and they are doing the same type of thing, and then the investigation basically gets turned over to them.”

We now know where the crash took place; the question now becomes how and why.

