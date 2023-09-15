New Prairie rattles off 3 straight wins after week 1 loss

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The New Prairie Cougars learned early on this season that the path back to Lucas Oil Stadium is much harder.

In Week one, the 2022 Class 4A runner-ups faced their biggest rival, the LaPorte Slicers, and they lost the famed Milk Jug trophy. But since then, the Cougars have rebounded and rattled off three straight wins.

16 Sports caught up with the team on the eve of their Friday night matchup at South Bend Saint Joseph to find out what’s clicking now.

“To fine-tune, you’ve got to figure out if there’s major problems in spots, you’ve got to figure out what needs to be changed, and I don’t think it was anything drastic,” said head coach Casey McKim. “I think a lot of it was mindset. The best way I could describe it, I told the kids, was like getting your heart ripped out, but there’s a tomorrow. And so, we just go back to work.”

“Yeah, (the) first week wasn’t what we wanted, but it was a reality check for the guys,” said quarterback Marshall Kmiecik. “And after that, they took accountability for all the mistakes we’ve done, and it really turned a new leaf.”

Kickoff for Friday night’s game at Father Bly Field is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT/6:30 p.m. CDT.

