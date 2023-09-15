Advertise With Us

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 5

Teens across the country are facing a mental health crisis: girls are particularly vulnerable. Plus, products under recall remain in homes across the country.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Teens across the country are facing a mental health crisis. Experts tell us why teen girls are particularly vulnerable and – ready to talk about mental health but your child isn’t? We share advice from psychologists on how to tackle that tough conversation. Plus, products under recall remain in homes across the country. We reveal the secretive process that keeps dangerous, defective items on store shelves.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Martin, 82, reportedly took off from the Dowagiac Municipal Airport at around 11 a.m....
Missing pilot out of Dowagiac found dead at site of plane crash
Michigan issues warning as unwanted seed packages are delivered to residents
Arturo Mendez Luviano
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested after Sunday night crash on US-31
A photo of the crashed vehicle.
Investigation underway after police chase results in crash on M-51
South Bend repossesses Bare Hands Brewery property