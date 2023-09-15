Hispanic Heritage celebrations kick off at ‘el mercado’ at Elkhart Public Library

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart’s Hispanic heritage celebrations commenced in grand style as the Elkhart Public Library played host to a vibrant afternoon filled with food, art, games, and scintillating Latin music.

El Mercado happened at the downtown library, located at 300 S. Second St., from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The library’s parking lot was transformed into a bustling marketplace, adorned with booths showcasing a rich array of wares, including jewelry, handmade crafts, and products from various Hispanic-owned local businesses.

Inside the library, local Hispanic artists proudly exhibited their artwork, adding an artistic dimension to the celebration.

One of the day’s highlights was the traditional Mexican family game of lotería. The games commenced at 6 p.m., setting the stage for an evening of entertainment.

The festivities continued even after the sunset with a curbside concert featuring a lineup of talented acts that promised to keep the crowd grooving late into the night.

Grupo Renacer took center stage at 7 p.m. Following their performance, Los Ortega took the stage at around 8:15 p.m.

The night’s grand finale came courtesy of Rica Obsesion.

As the celebrations continue throughout the month, residents and visitors alike can look forward to more exciting events that honor and celebrate the contributions of the Hispanic community in Elkhart and beyond.

