Fugitive Friday: September 15, 2023

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

  • Reece Misura is wanted by St. Joseph County for failure to appear for the original charges of strangulation, theft, and domestic battery. And in Elkhart County, he’s wanted for failure to appear for the original charges of battery by bodily waste and two counts of domestic battery.
  • Rodney Liggins is wanted for failure to appear for the original charge of operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender.
  • Andres McClain is wanted for domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
  • Eddie Lee is wanted for failure to appear for the original charge of assisting a criminal.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

Fall shredding event

Meanwhile, Michiana Crime Stoppers also wants to remind you that its fall shredding event is now just two weeks away. It’s taking place on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Southgate Crossing in Elkhart (the big red barn at 27751 County Road 26, just off the US-20 Bypass and Indiana 19).

For a minimum $20 donation, the community can bring any unwanted documents to be safely and securely shredded by Integra.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Reece Misura

Fugitive Friday: September 15, 2023

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Fugitive Friday: September 15, 2023

Fugitive Friday: September 15, 2023

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Indiana

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...

Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect want search of his home suppressed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Richard Allen’s attorneys also filed a motion to publicly broadcast future proceedings

Crime

Deputies took 26-year-old Reno Reyna, 27-year-old Jaclyn Smith, and 53-year-old Sammy Reyna...

3 arrested in connection with Sister Lakes-area thefts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
During their investigation, deputies recovered property that had been reported stolen by residents in Cass and Van Buren counties.

Latest News

News

Sunshine today but things change through the weekend

A perfect summer day ahead before things change for the weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Jorgensen
A great summer day with lots of sunshine

News

Sunshine today but things change through the weekend

WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 09-15-23

Updated: 5 hours ago
Rain showers will develop into the second half of the weekend

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny and warming into Saturday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Next shower chance arrives Saturday night into Sunday

News

South Bend man charged in May crash that killed motorcyclist

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Investigation underway after police chase ends with crash on M-51

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Missing Dowagiac pilot found dead

Updated: 13 hours ago