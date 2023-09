Fugitive Friday: September 15, 2023

(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

Reece Misura is wanted by St. Joseph County for failure to appear for the original charges of strangulation, theft, and domestic battery. And in Elkhart County, he’s wanted for failure to appear for the original charges of battery by bodily waste and two counts of domestic battery.

Rodney Liggins is wanted for failure to appear for the original charge of operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender.

Andres McClain is wanted for domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

Eddie Lee is wanted for failure to appear for the original charge of assisting a criminal.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

Fall shredding event

Meanwhile, Michiana Crime Stoppers also wants to remind you that its fall shredding event is now just two weeks away. It’s taking place on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Southgate Crossing in Elkhart (the big red barn at 27751 County Road 26, just off the US-20 Bypass and Indiana 19).

For a minimum $20 donation, the community can bring any unwanted documents to be safely and securely shredded by Integra.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.