Food Bank of Northern Indiana recognizes Hunger Action Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is Hunger Action Month, and today is Hunger Action Day.

All over Michiana, people are “going orange,” wearing orange to support local organizations and their mission to end food insecurity.

People around our area are uniting today and lending a helping hand to feed our neighbors, and organizations like the Food Bank of Northern Indiana work year-round to combat hunger in our communities.

Over 10% of our neighbors in Northern Indiana, including more than 12% of children, are food insecure.

“You know, hunger can affect anybody,” said Marijo Martinec, executive director and CEO at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. “People that go hungry look a lot like any of us; they come upon some hard times and need they need a hand up.”

So why was September chosen to represent Hunger Action Month?

“Feeding America started Hunger Action Month in 2006,” Martinec said. “Summers, we’re at the tail end of summer, and it’s very difficult for food banks across the country. The need is high in the summer typically, and food donations are low, so they wanted to mobilize people during the month of September to do something: to either give, volunteer, or advocate for those who struggle with hunger.”

To take a big bite out of hunger, it takes 30 volunteers to run the food bank daily, but just $1 donated can provide five meals for our hungry neighbors.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, The Food Bank of Northern Indiana distributed 6,800 lbs. of food in their first year, and just last year, that number is up to 8.9 million lbs. of food distributed, but they say they couldn’t do it without community support.

“We’re seeing a 41% increase in the amount of households that were served from January to August 2022 to 2023, so the need has been elevated all year long,” Martinec said. “We’re going to talk about hunger today. We’re going to talk about hunger this month, but it goes year-round, and again, we’re just asking the community to step up and help us feed our hungry neighbors.”

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana says every action, big or small, is one step closer to communities where no one is hungry.

Landmarks around town, like the South Bend River Lights on the Colfax Bridge, will be illuminated orange tonight to show support for feeding our neighbors.

Other places illuminated in orange tonight include the Central Park Bridge in Mishawaka, the Skywalk Bridge at Memorial Hospital, the Studebaker Fountain at Leeper Park, and Barnes & Thornburg LLP on Main Street.

HealthLinc on South Bend’s Southeast side partnered with the food bank on Hunger Action Day to serve their neighborhood and hand out food. Anthem was also on hand to distribute school supplies and water bottles.

All mobile food distribution sites are first come, first serve, with food preboxed and prebagged.

Food Bank of Northern Indiana’s upcoming Mobile Food Distributions:

1. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 - LaPorte County, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. CST

Where: Purdue University Northwest- Westville Campus, 1401 US-421, Westville, IN 46391

2. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 - St. Joseph County, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST

Where: Food Bank of Northern Indiana -702 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601

Due to repaving of the Food Bank’s parking lot, cars should line up along Scott Street off of Western Avenue and will turn onto United Drive to receive items.

3. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 - Starke County, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST

Where: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534

4. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 - St. Joseph County, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST

Where: Food Bank of Northern Indiana -702 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601

Due to repaving of the Food Bank’s parking lot, cars should line up along Scott Street off of Western Avenue and will turn onto United Drive to receive items.

5. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 - Kosciusko County, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. EST

Where: North Webster American Legion Post 253, 756 S. Main St., North Webster, IN 46555

6. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023- Marshall County, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST

Where: In the park behind the La Paz Fire Station, Park Dr., La Paz, IN 46536

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana wants to thank its contributors for these donations, including,

