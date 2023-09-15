47th annual Nappanee Apple Festival underway

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - With fall right around the corner, it’s time to start getting into the festivities of the season!

That’s what’s happening in Nappanee at the 47th annual Apple Festival. It kicked off Thursday afternoon, but there’s still plenty to do the rest of the weekend!

There are over 150 vendors in attendance selling homemade dishes, clothes, jewelry, and plenty of apple-flavored products. Three stages set up throughout the town for live entertainment, including musical acts, pogo-stick performances, and even a puppet show for the kids!

And the highlight of the entire festival is Indiana’s largest apple pie, laying seven feet wide!

“It takes approximately 16 bushels of apples, 100 pounds of pie dough, and the pan weighs about 200 to 300 pounds,” said Mim Hartman, chief pie baker for the Nappanee Apple Festival. “When this is all put together it weighs about 600 pounds, therefore it takes about 10 guys to move it from the oven to the table to to the oven to back out here”.

For more information on the festival, click here. The festival’s dates and times are listed below:

  • Friday, Sept. 15: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 16: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 17: 11 am to 5 p.m.

