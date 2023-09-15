3 arrested in connection with Sister Lakes-area thefts

Deputies took 26-year-old Reno Reyna, 27-year-old Jaclyn Smith, and 53-year-old Sammy Reyna into custody on charges related to receiving and concealing stolen property.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT
CASS COUNTY and VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says three people who are believed to be responsible for the theft and sale of property stolen from communities surrounding the Sister Lakes area in northwest Cass County have been arrested.

On Tuesday, deputies took 26-year-old Reno Reyna, 27-year-old Jaclyn Smith, and 53-year-old Sammy Reyna into custody on charges related to receiving and concealing stolen property.

During their investigation, deputies recovered property that had been reported stolen by residents in Cass and Van Buren counties.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have information related to this case, you’re asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 1-800-462-9228 or Cass County Dispatch at 269-445-1560.

