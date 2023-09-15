22-year-old Benton Harbor man bound over trial for murder, arson

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A 22-year-old Benton Harbor man is awaiting trial after being arrested for open murder, felony murder, and first-degree arson.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Raymond Bogucki was arrested on June 23 on an open murder charge following an investigation into the March 11 death of Wendell Hill, 65, also of Benton Harbor.

The Herald-Palladium reports that police were called to a house fire in the 1200 block of Coolidge Avenue around 7 a.m. on March 11. First responders found Hill unresponsive in a hallway, and he was pronounced dead on scene.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be smoke inhalation, as well as multiple injuries, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators say that Bogucki started a fire at Hill’s residence, who was a former employer of Bogucki. After obtaining a warrant to seize Bogucki’s phone, investigators found multiple searches, including “How long does it take for a body to suffocate,” “How to turn off phone service temporarily,” “How do murderers get caught?” and “What does victim services do?”

Investigators also say that Bogucki admitted to a knife found in a pole barn on Hill’s property, and DNA testing identified him as having touched it.

Brad Lyerla, one of Bogucki’s lawyers, noted in his closing argument Thursday that the only physical connection was the knife; there was no motive mentioned for the murder and nothing that put Bogucki at the house the day of the fire.

If convicted, Bogucki faces life in prison.

