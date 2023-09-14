Advertise With Us

Winning numbers drawn for $550 million Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 23 consecutive...
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 23 consecutive drawings.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A drawing was held Wednesday for the $550 million Powerball jackpot, the third-largest of the year.

The winning numbers are 22, 30, 37, 44, 45 and 18.

The jackpot is worth an estimated $550 million, with a cash value of $266 million if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 23 consecutive drawings, though several people have won smaller prizes, including dozens of prizes worth $1 million or more.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Michigan City hotel room
Body found on riverbank in Elkhart identified
Richard Martin, 82, reportedly took off from the Dowagiac Municipal Airport at around 11 a.m....
Officials searching for missing plane, pilot out of Dowagiac
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
The Kimmell family heard a loud boom that rattled their home on Sunday night.
‘It shook the house’: Plymouth residents felt impact of US-31 crash

Latest News

Confidence high for #9 Irish after three big wins to begin season
Recover Michiana Fest returning to Howard Park this weekend
MACOG sets eyes on future with long-range transportation plan
MACOG sets eyes on future with long-range transportation plan
Michigan issue warning after unwanted seed packages delivered to residents
Portage Township launching 'Coats for Kids' program