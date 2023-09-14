Advertise With Us

South Bend to rebuild Cleveland and Ameritech intersection

By Mark Peterson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It has been called one of the worst intersections in South Bend.

But the many bumps in the road at Cleveland and Ameritech Drive are on track to be addressed next spring.

A $1.2 million project is in the works to rebuild the intersection. The work will be done in five phases as not to minimize the impact on traffic.

“We’ve done quite a bit of work on all sides of the intersection, but this will actually allow us to do the intersection itself,” explained Kara Boyles, city engineer. “It’s a concrete road, and so it’s got some complications because we’ve got a lot of traffic moving through there. We’re going to do it in some phases in order to make sure we don’t disrupt that area as much as we can.”

The work is expected to start and finish in the spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan issues warning as unwanted seed packages are delivered to residents
Clifford Murphy and Tyrone Sims
2 arrested after burglary at South Bend fast food restaurant
Mill Creek man killed after van collides with tree
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny and warming into Saturday
Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.
Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her dead

Latest News

Officials: Missing pilot, plane out of Dowagiac located
William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11,...
Jury deciding fate of 3 men in last trial tied to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot
South Bend to rebuild Cleveland and Ameritech intersection
South Bend man charged in May crash that killed motorcyclist