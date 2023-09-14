South Bend to rebuild Cleveland and Ameritech intersection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It has been called one of the worst intersections in South Bend.

But the many bumps in the road at Cleveland and Ameritech Drive are on track to be addressed next spring.

A $1.2 million project is in the works to rebuild the intersection. The work will be done in five phases as not to minimize the impact on traffic.

“We’ve done quite a bit of work on all sides of the intersection, but this will actually allow us to do the intersection itself,” explained Kara Boyles, city engineer. “It’s a concrete road, and so it’s got some complications because we’ve got a lot of traffic moving through there. We’re going to do it in some phases in order to make sure we don’t disrupt that area as much as we can.”

The work is expected to start and finish in the spring of 2024.

