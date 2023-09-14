Advertise With Us

South Bend Police Department hosts meeting on August crime statistics

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has released crime data from last month.

The most notable stat from August? There were no homicides compared to three in July. Violent drug crimes were also down, with 34 in August and 46 in July.

Shots-fired calls decreased from 149 in July to 117 in August; vehicle thefts and larcenies however remained stagnant.

CrimeJulyAugust
Agg. Assault2728
Burg/Com147
Burg/Gar1216
Burg/Res2939
Drug Violence4634
Homicide30
Vehicle Larceny4141
Vehicle Theft3232
Rape31
Rob/Com12
Rob/Per810
Home Invasion12
Shots Fired149117

If you’re interested in learning more about crime in South Bend, you can visit the city’s Crime Dashboard by clicking here.

