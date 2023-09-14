South Bend Police Department hosts meeting on August crime statistics
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has released crime data from last month.
The most notable stat from August? There were no homicides compared to three in July. Violent drug crimes were also down, with 34 in August and 46 in July.
Shots-fired calls decreased from 149 in July to 117 in August; vehicle thefts and larcenies however remained stagnant.
|Crime
|July
|August
|Agg. Assault
|27
|28
|Burg/Com
|14
|7
|Burg/Gar
|12
|16
|Burg/Res
|29
|39
|Drug Violence
|46
|34
|Homicide
|3
|0
|Vehicle Larceny
|41
|41
|Vehicle Theft
|32
|32
|Rape
|3
|1
|Rob/Com
|1
|2
|Rob/Per
|8
|10
|Home Invasion
|1
|2
|Shots Fired
|149
|117
If you’re interested in learning more about crime in South Bend, you can visit the city’s Crime Dashboard by clicking here.
