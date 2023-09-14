South Bend Police Department hosts meeting on August crime statistics

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has released crime data from last month.

The most notable stat from August? There were no homicides compared to three in July. Violent drug crimes were also down, with 34 in August and 46 in July.

Shots-fired calls decreased from 149 in July to 117 in August; vehicle thefts and larcenies however remained stagnant.

Crime July August Agg. Assault 27 28 Burg/Com 14 7 Burg/Gar 12 16 Burg/Res 29 39 Drug Violence 46 34 Homicide 3 0 Vehicle Larceny 41 41 Vehicle Theft 32 32 Rape 3 1 Rob/Com 1 2 Rob/Per 8 10 Home Invasion 1 2 Shots Fired 149 117

If you’re interested in learning more about crime in South Bend, you can visit the city’s Crime Dashboard by clicking here.

