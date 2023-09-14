South Bend man charged in May crash that killed motorcyclist

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-year-old South Bend man has been charged in connection with a crash earlier this year in St. Joseph County that resulted in the death of a 46-year-old Niles man.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Rahim Michael Sadik has been charged with causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing death when operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more. Sadik is currently not in custody and an arrest warrant has been issued for him.

The crash, which happened in the late evening hours of May 18, resulted in the death of GJJ Dunn Severinghaus, who was driving a motorcycle at the time.

According to charging documents, a St. Joseph County police officer was stopped by a motorist in a heavily damaged BMW SUV just west of the intersection of Cleveland Road and Ironwood Road in front of Castle Point Apartments.

The driver of that vehicle, identified as Sadik, reportedly told the officer he believed he had struck something while driving south on Ironwood just north of the intersection and asked the officer if he could go inspect the area.

Approximately 900 feet up the road, the officer reportedly encountered parts of the BMW as well as a motorcycle in the grass and a number of bystanders surrounding a man in the grassy area between the roadway and fence. The man, identified as Severinghaus, was pronounced dead on scene.

Witnesses told police they heard and saw the crash from their apartments at Castle Point, which overlooked the area. One witness said he heard the motorcycle and what sounded like a car engine revving, then saw the two vehicles about 25 feet apart. The same witness then heard squealing and saw the motorcycle sliding in the grass.

A second witness reportedly told police he heard the crash, then saw the motorcycle in the grass and went to tend to Severinghaus. He told police that by the time he had arrived, Severinghaus was struggling to breath and passed away a short time later.

Sadik was then taken to the hospital for a drug test a blood draw, and a breath test, according to charging documents. Toxicology results on Sadik’s blood sample showed his BAC was 0.118g/100ml of blood and his breath test showed a BAC of 0.111.

Sadik reportedly admitted to having a few drinks at home and was heading to work when the crash happened.

The investigation later showed that Severinghaus was heading south on Ironwood within his lane of travel when Sadik approached him from behind at a high rate of speed and rear-ended him. Police say his headlight and taillight were on and fully working at the time of the crash.

An autopsy was performed on Severinghaus. It determined his cause of death was blunt force trauma due to the crash.

If convicted, Sadik faces up to 24 years in prison.

