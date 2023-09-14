South Bend discusses future budget for community investment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council’s Finance Committee met tonight at the County-City Building to discuss the city’s future.

At the meeting, the Department of Community Investment reviewed its accomplishments in 2023 and presented the proposed budget for 2024.

The focal points discussed at the meeting include affordable housing, the Neighborhood Plans, and potential redevelopment, all centering around how the city will invest back into the community moving forward.

While progress is ongoing, developing low-income and affordable housing continues to be a concern for the city.

“Affordable housing has been a top priority for our department, and it will continue to be,” said Caleb Bauer, executive director of Community Investment for South Bend. “I think we made a lot of progress in the last couple of years in adding new affordable units in our market. We’ve got some that are online, and we’ve got many more coming in the pipeline that are fully funded. We want to continue that momentum, and we know that, particularly for the lowest-income residents, housing is still a very important need, and we do not have enough affordable units in our market.

DCI is also committed to increasing housing in and around downtown through various funding channels.

“We see in the downtown market, for example, rental units with very low vacancy rates throughout the downtown rental market,” Bauer said. “That indicates to us that there is demand in the market for more units at all income levels.”

Another project continuing into 2024 is the cleanup of the old Drewrys Brewery site for potential redevelopment.

“The E.P.A. is out there in partnership with the city working on cleanup of 10s of thousands of tons of asbestos-containing demolition debris,” Bauer said. “We want to continue that progress; we want to keep focusing on brownfield sites that need cleanup and remediation, and so, we’ll be looking to do that into the future, especially with the savings the city had from the Drewry site. We can now, because we didn’t have to expend those funds because the federal government was willing to step in, we can now take those funds and continue to use them for cleaning up other sites.”

Bauer also said they are expanding their Vibrant Places program and assisting homeowners with funding home repairs.

South Bend’s DCI is also considering adding EV charging stations around the city and placing solar panels at city-owned facilities (waste treatment plant and the primary fire station).

DCI’s Neighborhood Plans continue to work to improve outdoor areas and streetscapes around town to make them more accessible and enjoyable for residents.

“We look forward to continuing the growth that our community has seen in recent years and really building on that and continuing the momentum that we’ve seen here in South Bend,” Bauer said.

On related development updates, The Redevelopment Commission meets tomorrow morning at 9:30 to consider issuing a letter of default against Bare Hands Brewery for missing its amended deadline to open a brewpub in South Bend. WNDU’s Mark Peterson will have that update on Thursday afternoon.

