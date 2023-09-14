Advertise With Us

Rescue dog rescued from waterfall

Take a Look at This: Rescue dog needs rescuing from a waterfall, and a man swims the Hudson. CNN, KCNC, LEWIS PUGH FOUNDATION, WELLESLEY PD, LOCKWOOD FOUNDATION
By Jeremy Roth, CNN and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLESLEY, Mass. (CNN) - A rescue dog was rescued from a waterfall in a raging river in Massachusetts.

Wellesley police were searching for a dog reported missing when they learned firefighters nearby had found the animal.

The rescue dog, named Maggie, was trapped on rocks in the churning Charles River.

Maggie had already gone over at least one waterfall, and she slipped back in the river during the attempted rescue and got pulled downstream.

Then she jumped to safety only to fall back in again and get trapped in a spillway, where she was finally rescued and reunited with her owners.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifford Murphy and Tyrone Sims
2 arrested after burglary at South Bend fast food restaurant
Mill Creek man killed after van collides with tree
Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.
Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her dead
Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Michigan City hotel room
Michigan issues warning as unwanted seed packages are delivered to residents

Latest News

A man views damage to a building caused by recent flooding, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the...
After days of heavy rain and flash flooding in New England, Hurricane Lee is up next
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, center, and legal counsel Lana Myers, right, listen to defense and...
Ken Paxton’s defense begins in the Texas attorney general’s impeachment trial
American Red Cross Indiana Region CEO Terry Stigdon
Indiana Red Cross CEO deploys to Maui to support wildfires relief efforts
Police rescued a do from a raging river and waterfall in Massachusetts. (CNN, WELLESLEY PD)
Take a Look: Rescue dog rescued from waterfall