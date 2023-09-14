Advertise With Us

Recover Michiana Fest returns to Howard Park this weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend, the fourth annual Recover Michiana Fest returns to Howard Park.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and will feature guest speakers, live music, food trucks, and free laser tag! There will be over 40 local resources on site for individuals and families recovering from substance and alcohol abuse.

The “Hidden in Plain Sight” trailer will also be featured. It’s a traveling exhibit and program designed to help parents of teens identify dangers not often in plain sight. There are over 100 items in this interactive exhibit alone!

Howard Park is located at 219 S. St. Louis Blvd.

