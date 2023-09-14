Primrose Retirement Community’s first-ever festival delights seniors with music, food, dancing

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Primrose Retirement Community hosted a festival Thursday for its senior residents, and it featured an abundance of music, delicious food, and lively dancing.

The event, organized in just 30 days by Kenyatte Buck, a dedicated maintenance worker at the community center, brought immense joy to the residents.

The idea for the festival was born when Buck struck up a conversation with one of the senior residents, about a local fair he had attended. The senior shared with Buck that she had not had a corn dog in years, and Buck was deeply moved by this.

Without hesitation, Buck took it upon himself to turn this wish into reality. Drawing upon his resourcefulness and determination, he initiated the planning process for the festival, which would give the seniors a taste and experience of a fair they had been missing.

The festival, held on Primrose Retirement Community ground, featured an array of music and treats reminiscent of a local fair. Live music was played, setting the stage for residents to showcase their dancing skills. Booths adorned with colorful decorations offered an assortment of fair foods.

“I reached out to vendors that i already dealt with,” Buck explained. “I have a mobile clothing store that I have, myself and my wife. So, I started calling all my vendors that I have in my rolodex and all answered and showed up for us.”

Buck’s efforts to make this event a reality were evident in the joy radiating from the seniors and their families.

Primrose Retirement Community looks forward to making this festival an annual tradition, ensuring that its seniors continue to enjoy the magic of a festival right in their own backyard.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.