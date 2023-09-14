Investigation underway after police chase results in crash on M-51
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a crash off of M-51.
According to Michigan State Police, a police chase started in South Bend and led authorities up into Michigan.
The crash then occurred outside of the Dairy Queen on S. 11th Street in Niles, around 5:20 p.m.
There is no word on any injuries sustained in the crash at this time.
