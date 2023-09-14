Investigation underway after police chase results in crash on M-51

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a crash off of M-51.

According to Michigan State Police, a police chase started in South Bend and led authorities up into Michigan.

The crash then occurred outside of the Dairy Queen on S. 11th Street in Niles, around 5:20 p.m.

There is no word on any injuries sustained in the crash at this time.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.