Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody after Sunday night crash on US-31

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says one person is dead and another person is in custody after a crash over the weekend on US-31 left three people with critical injuries.

The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, in the southbound lanes of US-31 near 11th Road, roughly three miles south of the US-31/US-30 exits.

Officials on scene that night told 16 News Now it appeared a Dodge pickup truck was driving the wrong way when it ran into a Honda passenger car that had two people inside. The truck then caught fire after ending up in a ditch.

READ: “It shook the house’: Plymouth residents felt impact of US-31 crash”

Police say the driver of the truck was helped out of it by passing citizens. The other vehicle involved in the crash had two people inside of it who were seriously injured. All three people who were injured were airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

In an update on Thursday afternoon, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department tells us the driver of the Honda, an Aurora (Ill.) police officer, survived his injuries, but his fiancée passenger passed away.

Meanwhile, police say the truck driver is in custody for reckless driving causing serious injury or death. They also say alcohol played a role in the crash.

The identities of the deceased passenger and the truck driver in custody have not been released at this time.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.