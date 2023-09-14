Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody after Sunday night crash on US-31

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says one person is dead and another person is in custody after a crash over the weekend on US-31 left three people with critical injuries.

The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, in the southbound lanes of US-31 near 11th Road, roughly three miles south of the US-31/US-30 exits.

Officials on scene that night told 16 News Now it appeared a Dodge pickup truck was driving the wrong way when it ran into a Honda passenger car that had two people inside. The truck then caught fire after ending up in a ditch.

READ: “It shook the house’: Plymouth residents felt impact of US-31 crash”

Police say the driver of the truck was helped out of it by passing citizens. The other vehicle involved in the crash had two people inside of it who were seriously injured. All three people who were injured were airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

In an update on Thursday afternoon, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department tells us the driver of the Honda, an Aurora (Ill.) police officer, survived his injuries, but his fiancée passenger passed away.

Meanwhile, police say the truck driver is in custody for reckless driving causing serious injury or death. They also say alcohol played a role in the crash.

The identities of the deceased passenger and the truck driver in custody have not been released at this time.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The month of September is recognized as Hunger action month nationwide. The food bank of...

Food Bank of Northern Indiana gears up for Hunger Action Day

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is gearing up for Hunger Action day and they're doing it by spreading awareness to stop hunger.

News

Richard Martin, 82, reportedly took off from the Dowagiac Municipal Airport at around 11 a.m....

Officials: Still no sign of missing pilot, plane from Dowagiac

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
In the meantime, officials are still investigating several tips from the public.

Candidates

League of Women Voters of Elkhart County hosting candidate forum Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s happening at 6 p.m. at the Elkhart Public Library downtown branch.

News

League of Women Voters of Elkhart County hosting candidate forum Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Indiana

American Red Cross Indiana Region CEO Terry Stigdon

Indiana Red Cross CEO deploys to Maui to support wildfires relief efforts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
While in Hawaii, Terry Stigdon will be supporting the Red Cross relief efforts as an elected official liaison to engage elected in the affected areas.

Michigan

William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11,...

Jury deciding fate of 3 men in last trial tied to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
William Null, twin brother Michael Null and Eric Molitor are the last of 14 men to face charges in state or federal court.

Notre Dame

Confidence high for No. 9 Irish after 3 big wins to begin season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Notre Dame’s average margin of victory so far is more than five touchdowns after picking up big wins over Navy, Tennessee State, and NC State.

News

Hunger action day at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Patchy fog Thursday morning; Susnhine & Highs back around 70°

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Next shower chance arrives Saturday night into Sunday

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago