Officials: Still no sign of missing pilot, plane from Dowagiac

Richard Martin, 82, reportedly took off from the Dowagiac Municipal Airport at around 11 a.m....
Richard Martin, 82, reportedly took off from the Dowagiac Municipal Airport at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, but didn't return.(Dowagiac Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials who are searching for a pilot and plane that took off from the Dowagiac Municipal Airport last weekend and never returned say there is still no sign of him or his aircraft.

According to officials, 82-year-old Richard Martin left Dowagiac in his Sonex Plane around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. The manager of the Dowagiac Municipal Airport told police that Martin regularly flies his plane on Sunday mornings, but only for about an hour or two.

When Martin never returned, multiple agencies began searching for him and his plane. In an update on Thursday morning, officials with the Michigan Wing Civil Air Patrol (CAP) say no sign of Martin or his plane has been found.

In the meantime, officials are still investigating several tips from the public. They’re also continuing to search areas of Van Buren, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Cass, Berrien, and Allegan counties.

Martin’s aircraft is a small, home-built airframe with polished aluminum exterior and tail number N569SX.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The month of September is recognized as Hunger action month nationwide. The food bank of...

Food Bank of Northern Indiana gears up for Hunger Action Day

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is gearing up for Hunger Action day and they're doing it by spreading awareness to stop hunger.

Candidates

League of Women Voters of Elkhart County hosting candidate forum Thursday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s happening at 6 p.m. at the Elkhart Public Library downtown branch.

News

League of Women Voters of Elkhart County hosting candidate forum Thursday

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Indiana

American Red Cross Indiana Region CEO Terry Stigdon

Indiana Red Cross CEO deploys to Maui to support wildfires relief efforts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
While in Hawaii, Terry Stigdon will be supporting the Red Cross relief efforts as an elected official liaison to engage elected in the affected areas.

Latest News

Michigan

William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11,...

Jury deciding fate of 3 men in last trial tied to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
William Null, twin brother Michael Null and Eric Molitor are the last of 14 men to face charges in state or federal court.

Notre Dame

Confidence high for No. 9 Irish after 3 big wins to begin season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Notre Dame’s average margin of victory so far is more than five touchdowns after picking up big wins over Navy, Tennessee State, and NC State.

News

Hunger action day at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Patchy fog Thursday morning; Susnhine & Highs back around 70°

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Next shower chance arrives Saturday night into Sunday

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

At the meeting, the Department of Community Investment reviewed its accomplishments in 2023 and...

South Bend discusses future budget for community investment

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
The focal points discussed at the meeting include affordable housing, the Neighborhood Plans, and potential redevelopment, all centering around how the city will invest back into the community moving forward.