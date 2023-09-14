Officials: Still no sign of missing pilot, plane from Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials who are searching for a pilot and plane that took off from the Dowagiac Municipal Airport last weekend and never returned say there is still no sign of him or his aircraft.

According to officials, 82-year-old Richard Martin left Dowagiac in his Sonex Plane around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. The manager of the Dowagiac Municipal Airport told police that Martin regularly flies his plane on Sunday mornings, but only for about an hour or two.

When Martin never returned, multiple agencies began searching for him and his plane. In an update on Thursday morning, officials with the Michigan Wing Civil Air Patrol (CAP) say no sign of Martin or his plane has been found.

In the meantime, officials are still investigating several tips from the public. They’re also continuing to search areas of Van Buren, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Cass, Berrien, and Allegan counties.

Martin’s aircraft is a small, home-built airframe with polished aluminum exterior and tail number N569SX.

