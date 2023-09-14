Missing pilot out of Dowagiac found dead at site of plane crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The search for a pilot and a plane that had been missing out of Dowagiac since Sunday has come to an end.

Officials with the Michigan Wing Civil Air Patrol (CAP) say the plane was spotted by a Michigan State Police helicopter Thursday afternoon in a wooded area about two miles north of Dowagiac. The pilot, 82-year-old Richard Martin, was found dead at the site of the crash.

Officials had been searching for Martin and his Sonex Plane after he took off from the Dowagiac Municipal Airport around 11 a.m. Sunday and never returned. According to our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, Martin did not have a cellphone with him for searchers to ping.

Martin’s plane was a small, home-built airframe with polished aluminum exterior and tail number N569SX. The manager of the Dowagiac Municipal Airport previously told police that Martin regularly flied his plane on Sunday mornings, but only for about an hour or two.

Richard Martin (Dowagiac Police Department)

