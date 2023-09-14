Michiana Eats: Flat Rock Grill

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - How does a massive smash burger sound? Maybe some smoked gouda pasta, or even a homemade cheesecake?

You can find it all at the Flat Rock Grill in Edwardsburg!

“We are about a year old,” said Paije Harvey, general manager of Flat Rock Grill. “One of our owners is from Flat Rock, Ark., so that’s where he got the name from.”

Harvey says the restaurant doesn’t serve typical bar food.

“Smash burgers are really huge with us,” she says. “We have a bunch of different items we try to make in house. So, our sauces, our desserts… everything.”

You’re encouraged to call ahead and make a reservation, especially on the weekends because they get so busy.

“The community has shown us so much love and growth,” Harvey says. “But beyond Edwardsburg, we’re pulling from everywhere right now.”

Flat Rock Grill is located at 68973 M-62. It’s open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

