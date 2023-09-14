Michiana doctor explains severity of Aaron Rodgers’ injury

By Joshua Short and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Christopher Eberle, a podiatrist at the South Bend Clinic, talked to Joshua Short and Lauren Moss on 16 News Now at Noon on Thursday about the details of a torn Achilles.

It’s an injury now in the news after veteran NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered one on Monday Night Football.

Dr. Eberle explained to viewers what the recovery period looks like, why it’s so devastating for anyone who has the injury — particularly athletes, and prevention methods.

To learn more, watch the video above!

